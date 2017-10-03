Man gives video tour of exact room where Vegas gunman fired deadly shots

LAS VEGAS — When Jeff Bridges heard about the deadly shooting in Las Vegas, it brought back memories of his trip to Vegas with his wife from a year ago.

It turns out Bridges, who lives in Charlotte, North Carolina, stayed in the exact room at the Mandalay Bay where the gunman fired the shots that killed 59 people and wounded more than 500 others.

He posted the video on Facebook Monday. In it, he gives a tour of suite 135 on the 32nd floor.

“I thought we stayed on the 36th floor until I went back and reviewed the video,” Bridges wrote in the comments. “I knew he was in the Vista suite because of where the room was located. All the rooms on the end are suites. Yes, we were shocked.”

The video, which is more than four minutes long, is narrated by Bridges. He gives a tour of the entire suite.

“The video ironically ends with a view down on the concert area,” Bridges wrote in his post. “Again, we would like to send our thoughts and prayers to everyone impacted by this tragedy!”

