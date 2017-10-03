× FNTD Week #7: Game of the Week Nominees

CLEVELAND — FOX 8’s ‘Friday Night Touchdown’ is back for its 21st season and better than ever.

Week #7 of ‘Friday Night Touchdown’, fueled by Conrad’s, kicks off on Friday, October 6, 2017 at 11:00 p.m.

Join John Telich, P.J. Ziegler, Dan Coughlin and special guest host Jessica Dill for highlights from more than 20 local high school football games.

Each week during the 2017 high school football regular season, we will nominate four great matchups.

Students, staff, players, coaches, fans and FOX 8 viewers are invited to vote for the schools they would like to see receive extended coverage, both on-air during ‘Friday Night Touchdown’ and online at the Friday Night Touchdown page.

Here are this week’s nominees :

A.) SOLON (5-1) at EUCLID (5-1)

B.) PADUA (6-0) at #5. AKRON HOBAN (5-1)

C.) BUCKEYE (6-0) at BLACK RIVER (6-0)

D.) ST. VINCENT-ST. MARY (5-1) at BARBERTON (6-0)

