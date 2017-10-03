Family hopes for answers in North Ridgeville murder

NORTH RIDGEVILLE – The family of a man found murdered in North Ridgeville say they are relieved detectives are holding a press conference Tuesday to update the case.

The body of 60-year-old Harold Litten was found on May 26 in an outbuilding on his property on Jaycox Road near Shawn Drive. Police with the help of the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation discovered him during a search. He had been missing since April.

His son Alex Litten and other family members are hoping the person responsible for their father’s death will soon be arrested.

“He was a kind soul, very nice, very generous and the most hard working man I have ever known,” Alex Litten said.

