Several sick after possible gas leak at Kenston Middle School

BAINBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, Ohio– Emergency crews are responding to Kenston Middle School Tuesday morning for a possible gas leak, the Geauga County Sheriff’s Office said.

The school, located on Snyder Road in Bainbridge Township, was evacuated as a precaution. Kenston Local Schools Superintendent Nancy Santilli said police and firefighters are investigating an unidentified odor from a construction project.

The sheriff’s office said some people were transported to the hospital for headaches. The exact amount of illnesses is not known at this time.

