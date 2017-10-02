What you need to know before buying Indians tickets online

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND- After tickets to home games sold out fast for the American League Division Series, Tribe fans turning to the secondary market are facing new restrictions this year.

The Indians named StubHub the team's official partner for secondary sales in an effort to limit resales and cut down on counterfeiting.

“Our number one goal is to make sure our tickets are getting in the hands of Indians fans at face value,” said Indians Senior Director of Communications Curtis Danburg. “We're trying to avoid people who are buying tickets with the intent to resell.”

Danburg said the Indians organization is actively canceling ticket bar codes and revoking tickets sold through other websites. With hundreds of postseason tickets for sale on sites like Craigslist, buyers risk being turned away at the gate.

“If you're purchasing outside of StubHub, buyer beware. You're at risk. We had a lot of fraudulent tickets come to the turn style, so we're tracking that down and trying to revoke those bar codes,” Danburg said.

StubHub employees will be on hand at Progressive Field to assist with issues with tickets purchased through the site, according to Danburg.

He had a box of hundreds of counterfeit tickets fans tried to use to enter the ballpark during the 2016 postseason, including many that looked just like legitimate paper tickets. The team is now restricting the printing of tickets to 48 hours before games.

After Cubs fans filled Progressive Field during the World Series, Danburg said the team is trying to reduce resales by limiting extra tickets available to brokers and certain season ticket holders.

Tickets for the American League Championship series will begin going on sale to season ticket holders this week.

