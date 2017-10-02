Turnpike closed in both directions after dump truck crash

NORTH ROYALTON -- The Ohio Turnpike is closed in both directions after a dump truck struck a sewer pipe that crosses over the roadway.
The road is shut down between Interstate 71 and Interstate 77. The accident happened at mile marker 164.
Officials said the truck's bed hit a pipe, then a bridge in the westbound lanes. A semi truck in the eastbound lanes swerved to avoid the pipe, hit a wall, the damaged its diesel tanks.
Some diesel spilled onto the eastbound lanes, and the tanks were being emptied as a precaution, authorities said.
Motorists should avoid the the area until further notice.
