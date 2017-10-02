Turnpike closed in both directions after dump truck crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTH ROYALTON -- The Ohio Turnpike is closed in both directions after a dump truck struck a sewer pipe that crosses over the roadway.

The road is shut down between Interstate 71 and Interstate 77. The accident happened at mile marker 164.

TRAVEL ALERT: All lanes blocked @ MP 164.4 (Cuyahoga Co). Traffic being diverted EB @ X-161 (I-71) & WB @ 173 (I-77/SR-21). Choose alt route — Ohio Turnpike (@OhioTurnpike) October 2, 2017

Officials said the truck's bed hit a pipe, then a bridge in the westbound lanes. A semi truck in the eastbound lanes swerved to avoid the pipe, hit a wall, the damaged its diesel tanks.

Some diesel spilled onto the eastbound lanes, and the tanks were being emptied as a precaution, authorities said.

Motorists should avoid the the area until further notice.

