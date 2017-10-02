Tribe wants everyone to #ROCKYOURRED for ALDS playoff games

CLEVELAND – Two Tribe alumni will be throwing out the first pitches as the Cleveland Indians begin their 2017 postseason run – and all fans are being asked to wear read as they cheer the team on.

The Indians announced Monday that their first base coach Sandy Alomar, Jr. will be throwing out the ceremonial first pitch at game one of the ALDS on Thursday, October 5. That day also happens to be the 20th anniversary of Alomar’s game-tying home run in the 1997 ALDS game 4. Lake Catholic High School music teacher Scott Posey will be singing the national anthem.

On Friday, former Tribe third baseman and current hitting instructor for the Indians farm system Travis Fryman will be tossing out the first pitch. Singer Brittany Best will sing the national anthem.

The gates to Progressive Field will open two hours before first pitch for each game. Thursday’s first pitch is slated for 7:38 p.m., with gates opening at 5:30 p.m. Friday’s first pitch is at 5:08 p.m. with gates open at 3 p.m.

There will be lots of music and events in Gateway Plaza before the games, and the Tribe is reminding fans that security for that area will begin three hours before the gates open. Everyone going onto the plaza will have to pass through one of the security checkpoints.

The Tribe has also promised giveaways of red Tribe gear all week in honor of #ROCKYOURRED.

More Tribe coverage, right here!