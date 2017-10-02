Rock Hall responds to news of Tom Petty’s heart attack

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio - A week after Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers wrapped up their world tour at the Hollywood Bowl in California, the 66-year-old Rock Hall inductee is fighting for his life.

Petty suffered a massive heart attack and was found unresponsive Monday inside of his Malibu home.

Word of his condition devastated many at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland.

President and CEO Greg Harris says they’re all thinking of Tom and his loved ones right now.

Petty was just in C-town this past June and put on a tremendous show at Quicken Loans Arena.

Harris says he’s always admired Petty’s ability to keep having fun after all these years, “Staying relevant making great music in the 70s, 80s, 90s and beyond.”

Fellow musician and Cleveland rocker Michael Stanley paid tribute to Petty on air at WNCX 98.5.

“He’s one of my favorite all time artists,” said Stanley. “People say if you couldn’t be in the band you were in what band would you choose, and I always say Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers.”

Stanley says he also admires Petty for doing it on his own without a record label and shared one story about how Tom Petty took a label to court over a dollar.

“It had to do with raising the price of albums, they were gonna go up a dollar at the time and he said no for his fans,” said Stanely. ”And he took them to court and he won.”