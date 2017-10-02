× Police look for gunman who fired shots on I-480 injuring woman

CLEVELAND- The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating a shooting that injured a woman riding in a car on I-480.

According to police, a bullet went through the lower part of a car door and hit the woman in the foot sending her to the hospital.

It happened early in the morning on Sept 29 near 480 and State.

Parma police began the investigation and turned the case over to Cleveland police.

