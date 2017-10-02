Officers shot at Willoughby Hills car dealership home from hospital

WILLOUGHBY HILLS, Ohio– Two police officers, who were shot Thursday, have both been released from the hospital.

Detectives with the department confirmed to the Fox 8 I-Team that both officers are now home with their families, recovering.

“They want the community to know how thankful they are for their kindness,”said Detective Jamie Onion.

The suspect has not yet been charged and remains hospitalized.

Detectives are conferring with prosecutors about possible charges.

The officers were shot outside Classic BMW in Willoughby Hills Thursday afternoon after they were called there to deal with a customer problem.

Read more, here.