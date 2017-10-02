Northeast Ohioans return from Las Vegas still reeling from shock of mass shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - People from Northeast Ohio returned home from Las Vegas Monday evening still reeling from Sunday night's mass shooting.

"We heard a lot of gun shots then you heard it again. At first it just sounded like fireworks, then people started running and drinks flying and people were running without their shoes and stuff," said Terry Walker of Akron.

Walker was celebrating his birthday with friends on the Las Vegas Strip when the shots rang out.

"The first thing that went through my mind was, 'What is going on?' Everyone was bent down, trying to protect each other," said Walker.

Brandon Rotili of Akron was gambling at a nearby casino.

"Someone started yelling 'shooter, active shooter.' Me and my friend ran into the back part of a hotel I didn’t know existed and we barricaded ourselves in a room with four other people," said Rotili.

"We were just trying to find somewhere to go but no one would let us in because everything was on lockdown. So we were just running around, trying to find somewhere to go. We ended up in a hotel about a mile off the strip," said Christy Post, of Grafton.

The shooting happened around 10 p.m. Sunday, moments before many were supposed to jump on the red-eye home.

Many people say their flights were delayed leaving Las Vegas and Monday's flight was among the first non-stops out.

"They said at least 8, 9 people were supposed to be on this flight but they weren't. So you went from supposed to sitting next to someone to no one was sitting there. So that was weird, kind of a eerie feeling," said Walker.

"Touching down, you are still in awe. You see it in the news, you see it overseas, you see it everywhere. But never in a million years would you think you would literally be in that spot," said Rotili.