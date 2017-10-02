Mentor native captures Las Vegas shooting on video: ‘We have to get out of here’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- Cleveland native Russell Bleck was at the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival on the Las Vegas Strip, which was filled with people of all ages, from children to adults.

Bleck said he started recording the terrifying scene, but at first didn't know what was happening. He told Fox 8's Jessica Dill that he initially thought it was fireworks or a music technology problem.

He posted the video to Instagram, which caught the horrible sound of the rapid gunfire.

The Nevada Sheriff's Office said at least 50 people were dead and more than 200 were injured.

Bleck was born in Mentor but now lives in Las Vegas with his fiancé. They were in a VIP tent during the concert, when they started hearing endless shots and a massive stampede of people. He said the worst part is the fact that there were 10-foot walls surrounding the venue, trapping them for a while.

Bleck said it felt like there was no escape. There were only two exits, so they had to run toward the gunfire in order to get out.

"About two minutes after it happened, I found my fiancé. The whole time, I was just like, 'we have to get out of here.' I'm seeing wheel chairs get flipped over, people screaming for help...if I was by myself, I would have stopped and help someone. I got engaged last week, and it changes you. This is a whole world of adrenaline, you get in survival mode," Bleck said over the phone to Fox 8 News.

Bleck said he knew he had a firearm in his car so he did lead about 20 people out back. About 30 mins later, they made it to the car. He said all of the police officers were running toward the danger.

