Las Vegas police call for blood donations in the wake of mass shooting

LAS VEGAS- Las Vegas authorities are calling for blood donations and setting up a hotline to report missing people in the wake of a mass shooting that injured more than 400 people and killed 50 at a country music concert Sunday night.

Las Vegas police said Monday that it will take time to identify all of the injured and dead in what was the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history.

The number to report missing people is (866) 535-5654. Police have also opened a “family reunification center” for people to find loved ones at 400 S. Martin L. King Blvd., in Building B.

Las Vegas police say anyone who wants to help can give blood at one of two locations in Las Vegas and nearby Henderson. A blood drive is also being planned.

@FBILasVegas is asking anyone with videos or photos from the 10/1/17 Las Vegas shooting to please call 1-800-CALLFBI (255-5324) — FBI Las Vegas (@FBILasVegas) October 2, 2017

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

**More on this developing story here**