Jason Aldean on Las Vegas shooting: ‘It hurts my heart’

LAS VEGAS — Country music star Jason Aldean was on stage at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas when a gunman opened fire killing at least 20 people and injuring more than 100 others.

Aldean took to social media following the shooting to let fans know he and his crew were okay.

“Tonight has been beyond horrific,” Aldean wrote on Instagram. “I don’t don’t know what to say but wanted to let everyone know that Me and my Crew are safe.”

“My thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved tonight, “Aldean continued. “It hurts my heart that this would happen to anyone who was just coming out to enjoy what should have been a fun night.”

He added the hashtags “Heart broken” and “Stop the hate” at the end of the post.