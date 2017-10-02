How you can help the victims of the Las Vegas mass shooting

LAS VEGAS- A GoFundMe page has been started to help the victims of the Las Vegas mass shooting.

Clark County Commissioner Steve Sisolak, who set up the account with Sheriff Joe Lombardo, tweeted that he has pledged $10,000 of his own money.

The Sheriff and I have set up an account to aid survivors and their families. I've pledged the first $10K. https://t.co/UMcQtZLgmr — Steve Sisolak (@SteveSisolak) October 2, 2017

Sisolak posted:

“We are raising funds to assist the victims of the tragic Las Vegas shooting. I spent last night at Sheriff Lombardo at Clark County’s only level-one trauma center. Funds will be used to provide relief and financial support to the victims and families of the horrific Las Vegas mass shooting​.”

At least 58 people were killed and more than 500 people were injured when a gunman opened fire during a country music festival Sunday night.

As of 1:30 p.m. Monday, more than $700K had been donated.

Head to the GoFundMe page, here.

Read more, here.