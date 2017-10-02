Football team’s special tribute to high school student has opponent joining in

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WOOSTER, Ohio-- Wooster High School senior, Joey McGhee, is the heart and soul of the Generals football team.

For three years, he was the team's water boy, but because of his team spirit, the coach decided that Joey had earned the right to dress for the varsity team his senior year.

The Generals finally got a chance to put Joey in a game on Friday night against conference opponent West Holmes.

In a great display of sportsmanship, when West Holmes coach, Zach Gardner, and his players learned from the referees about Wooster's plan to pay tribute to Joey's fighting spirit, they decided to make it extra special by urging Joey to go all the way for a touchdown.

The classy fans at West Holmes then gave Joey a standing ovation, as his teammates carried him off the field. When asked what motivated him to take part in the tribute to Joey, Coach Gardner told FOX 8, "There are things bigger than the score of a football game."

In the video, above, FOX 8's Jack Shea shows you how the student scored a touchdown that the team will never forget.