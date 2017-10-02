Corey Kluber named AL pitcher of the month for September

CLEVELAND – Have we heard this before: Corey Kluber has been named AL pitcher of the month?

Actually, we have. Twice. And now it’s three times.

On Monday, the Cleveland Indians Corey Kluber was named AL pitcher of the month for September. That is the third time this season that Kluber has gotten the honor. Kluber was also named pitcher of the month in June and August. According to the Tribe, that’s the most since the Astros’ Dallas Keuchel in 2015. He is the only current Major League pitcher to earn the award three times!

In six September starts, Kluber registered a 5-0 record with a 0.84 ERA and an impressive 50:3 strikeout-to-walk ratio.