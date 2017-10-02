Charges filed against two men wounded in Akron police-involved shooting

AKRON – Akron detectives have filed charges against two men who were shot by police after a bar fight Sunday morning.

Jamon Pruiett, 23, of East Cleveland has been charged with felonious assault on a police officer. Latrent Rerick, 21, of Cleveland Heights has been charged with 2 counts of inducing panic.

At 2:20 a.m. Sunday morning, officers who were assigned to the downtown Akron bars saw a large fight outside Zar Nightclub on South Main Street. Some of the people from that scene ran across the street, where another fight began. Officers saw Redrick pointing a firearm at people and fired at him. At that point Pruiett ran over, grabbed Redrick’s gun and fired at officers, who fired back. Police did recover the handgun.

The men were taken to area hospitals in serious condition. As of Monday evening, they were both still hospitalized. The shooting remains under investigation by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation along with Akron police.

