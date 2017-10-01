Man, 26, found dead with multiple cuts and head trauma

CLEVELAND — Homicide detectives with the Cleveland Division of Police are investigating the death of a 26-year-old man.

Police said a friend went to the victim’s home after not hearing from him for a while. When the man didn’t open the door, the friend kicked it down, and found the victim dead in a bathroom.

Officers arrived at the victim’s home in the 3800 block of West 157th Street, around 7:30 p.m.

Investigators said the victim had multiple lacerations and abrasions, and head trauma. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine a cause of death.

The man’s death is being investigated as a homicide. Police have no suspects.

