The lake clouds have cleared out as high pressure is anchoring itself into our region. That means plenty of sun-filled days and quite a dry stretch ahead!

After a chilly and frosty start, today will gradually warm up to seasonable highs in the upper-60s.

Our cool air will persist for one more day, with fair skies, then the warm air will return next week, however, NOT record-setting, just “comfortably” warm.

