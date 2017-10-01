Family: brothers were celebrating birthday before Akron officer-involved shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AKRON—Two step-brothers from Cleveland remain in the hospital after a police involved shooting in Akron early Sunday morning. The incident happened outside of the Zar Nightclub and Martini Bar in downtown Akron, where family says the siblings were celebrating one of the victims’ 21st birthday.

Right now the officer involved is on paid administrative leave as the investigation continues.

Family members tell Fox 8 LaTrent Redrick, 21, and Jamon Pruiett, 23, were shot multiple times and are both in serious condition.

"None of the boys have been arrested, detained, or charged with anything,” said Catrina Whitt, LaTrent’s mother.

Early Sunday morning, around 2:30, a witness tells Fox 8 events got out of hand involving a crowd of people outside of the bar and Akron police.

"Literally out of nowhere, I'm standing next to him, we heard shots, and I backed up, I see both of my friends fell on the ground," said Joseph Brantley.

Brantley said an Akron officer fired into the crowd outside of the establishment, after several people were ‘having words.’ Redrick, who family says is licensed to carry, showed his weapon so ‘antagonizers would back off,’ according to Brantley.

But Akron Police tell Fox 8 events of Sunday morning happened differently.

Right now the Bureau of Criminal Investigation is handling the case, along with Akron Police. Authorities said in a press release that the shooting happened outside of Zar after ‘two males threatened other patrons and officers with a firearm.’

They said that shots were fired towards the officers. Police also said a handgun near one of the shooting victims was recovered after the incident.

The officer involved in the shooting has been with the Akron Police Department for more than ten years. He was placed on paid administrative leave.

Still, the family members of the shooting victims want answers.

"My son is expecting his first child this month, but instead, he's laying up there, and I'm praying I don't have to bury him,” Whitt said.

"We just hope our sons get justice like anybody else would want,” said Jillene Pruiett, mother of Jamon.

Akron police have not said if any arrests have been made in this case.

Family members say both shooting victims were in serious condition as of Sunday evening at Akron City Hospital and Cleveland Clinic Akron General Hospital.