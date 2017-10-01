Cleveland police: Robbery suspect fired shot at officer

CLEVELAND — A robbery suspect fired a shot at an officer early Sunday morning on the city’s west side, Cleveland police confirmed to Fox 8 News.

It happened just before 7:30 a.m. at a home in the 3600 block of West 129th Street.

Police said officers responded to a robbery in progress, where they could hear “struggling inside the home.” When the officers went to the back of the house, two males ran out. One of the males hopped a fence, while the other fired the shot at an officer, then ran away.

The officer did not return fire on the suspect, and no one was hurt.

Further details, including whether or not anyone was arrested, were not immediately released.

