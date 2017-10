Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - Tonight will not be as chilly with temperatures ranging in the low and mid 40’s under a mainly clear sky. No frost is expected.

Here’s a look at your forecast through midnight.

We’re trending warmer again as we head into the first week of October, no 90’s but 80’s not out of the question. Tomorrow expect plenty of sunshine again with highs in the low and mid 70’s.