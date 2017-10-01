Browns take on Cincy at home in the Battle of Ohio

CLEVELAND — The battle of Ohio on Sunday will also be a battle of two, winless football teams. The Cincinnati Bengals come to town after getting shut-out by Baltimore in Week 1, losing to Houston in Week 2, and losing on the road in Green Bay to the Packers in overtime last week. The Cleveland Browns return home for the first time since opening weekend when they lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Browns will likely be without the services of Myles Garrett, the top overall pick in April’s NFL Draft. He is expected to miss his fourth game with a high ankle sprain. Linebacker, Jamie Collins has been ruled out, he remains in the concussion protocol, he’ll miss his second straight game.

The Browns are hoping to get off to a fast start on Sunday, they have yet to lead in a game this season. DeShone Kizer will start his 4th career game, he is looking to improve on his 4th quarter performance against the Indianapolis Colts in which he helped lead the Browns on a second-half rally.

Keys to Victory: What we’re watching vs. the Bengals 🔑s » https://t.co/URMt5QzHUG pic.twitter.com/JTdFwkedOy — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) September 30, 2017

“We are becoming more experienced as an offense, and every individual is becoming more experienced every time we step on that field,” Kizer said. “We are learning. We are getting better. We definitely feel that progress here, and that mentality is what drives us at practice to get better.”

This weekend will conclude a stretch of three AFC North divisional games in Cleveland’s first four games. The Bengals lead the all-time series 48-39, but the Browns hold a 24-19 advantage in Cleveland.

“It is a Battle of Ohio,” Head Coach Hue Jackson said on Thursday. “Obviously, the Bengals have done a good job on their part. We need to do better, and we get it. To make it a rivalry, we have to start winning some of these games. It is just that simple. I think our guys understand that.”

Both the Bengals and Browns feel like Sunday can be their day to turn around a disappointing start to the season as one team hopes to put an end to their early-season losing streak. Kickoff is at 1:00 from FirstEnergy Stadium.

