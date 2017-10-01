Akron police investigating police-involved shooting of 2 men

AKRON — The Fox 8 I-Team has learned that police and state agents in Akron are investigating an early morning police-involved shooting .

At 2:20 a.m. officers who were assigned to the downtown Akron bars saw a large fight outside Zar Nightclub on South Main Street. Some of the people from that scene ran across the street, where a police cruiser was parked. The officers left the cruiser and headed in the direction of the crowd.

Shots were then fired by an officer at two men threatening other patrons and police with a firearm. Akron police, in a release, said that shots were also fired at the officers.

Two men, ages 21 and 23, were hit with gunfire and taken to area hospitals in serious condition. One is at Akron General and the other is at Akron City Hospital.

A handgun was recovered near one of the shooting victims.

No officers were injured in the incident.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Identification and Investigation responded and will assist with the investigation and processing of the scene.