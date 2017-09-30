Two Texas high school football players kicked off team for anthem protest

CROSBY, Texas – Two cousins at a private Texas high school were kicked off the football team after they protested during the national anthem.

Cedric Ingram-Lewis raised his fist and his cousin Larry McCullough knelt during the anthem. Right after that, coach Ronnie Mitchem told them that they were no longer members of the team.

Mitchem, a former Marine and a pastor, said that he thought that he had a deal with his players – no one would kneel. He supported the players protesting, but wanted them to do it in other ways than during the anthem.

HS football coach kicks two players off of team https://t.co/O6FqbTAV9l — Houston Chronicle (@HoustonChron) September 30, 2017

“That just doesn’t fly, and they knew that,” Mitchem told the Houston Chronicle. “I don’t have any problem with those young men. We’ve had a good relationship. They chose to do that and they had to pay for the consequences.”

The mother of one of the boys calls the coach’s decision out of line, saying she doesn’t like the way it was handled. She doesn’t want the boys back on the team because of what she says is the coach’s “lack of integrity.”