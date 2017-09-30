Teen, woman killed when SUV overturns in Wayne County; 6 others hurt

WAYNE TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that left two people dead, and six others injured.

It happened just before 10 p.m. on Friendsville Road North of E. Hutton Road in Wayne Township.

Investigators say 22-year-old Kristine Hutchison, of Wooster, was driving a 2002 Mercury Mountaineer, with six passengers, when she drove of the left side of the road and rolled her SUV.

Hutchinson was wearing a seat belt, but she died from her injuries, officials said.

Also killed in the crash, was 16-year-old Alex Collett, of Creston. He was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle, a news release stated.

The six other passengers, including five teenagers and one adult, received both serious and minor injuries. Some of them were not wearing seat belts.

All of the passengers hurt in the crash were taken to local hospitals. Their conditions have not yet been released.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. Alcohol is not believed to be a factor.

