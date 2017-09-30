Sheriff asks for help: 24-year-old missing after bike ride in Ashtabula County

NEW LYME, Ohio – The Ashtabula County Sheriff is asking for residents in and around that county to watch for a 24-year-old man who went missing after a bike ride Saturday morning.

Robert Udell left his home in New Lyme at 7 a.m. riding a blue bike with oversized tires. He has not been seen since. Udell has been diagnosed with Autism and other mental disabilities, according to the sheriff’s office, and so they are asking the public to help in their search for him.

Udell is 5’5″ tall and weighs 145 pounds. He has brown hair and one blue and one green eye. He was wearing dark jeans, and orange safety vest and a helmet when he was last seen.

If anyone spots him, they are asked to call 911 or 1-866-693-9171.