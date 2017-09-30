Monty Hall of ‘Let’s Make a Deal’ has died

LOS ANGELES, CA – Monty Hall, best known for hosting the game show ‘Let’s Make a Deal,’ died Saturday morning in Los Angeles, his daughter Sharon Hall said.

He was 96 years old and had been ill after suffering a heart attack shortly after his wife of almost 70 years died this summer.

“He was the greatest father on the planet … he was the dad who called every single night to see how your day was and never tired of hearing the details. He lived for his family,” Sharon Hall said.

“Let’s Make a Deal” premiered in 1963, and became known for the wild costumes that the studio guests wore to attract Hall’s attention. Contestants would vie for the chance to see if they would win the big prize or the booby prize “behind door No. 3.”

Hall was born Maurice Halperin in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, on Aug. 25, 1921. He started his career in Canada.

Hall eventually moved on to host network game shows such as “Split Second,” “Masquerade Party” and “Beat the Clock,” but it was “Let’s Make a Deal” that made him a household name.

The show ended its daytime run in 1975 after nearly 5,000 episodes. (Currently, a remake of the game show is on CBS.)

Hall was inducted into the American TV Game Show Hall of Fame in 2007.

He is survived by two daughters, a son, a brother and 5 grandchildren. His wife of nearly 70 years, Marilyn Plottel, died earlier this year.