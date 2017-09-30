Remember last weekend’s heat wave? Tonight there’s a frost advisory in effect

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - Tonight, under a clear sky temperatures will drop into the low 40’s. Some locales might even get down into the mid 30’s!

Flash back to last weekend, when we were setting record high temperatures. Wow!

A FROST ADVISORY has been issued from 2 AM to 8 AM Sunday for Geauga, Portage, Trumbull, Mahoning, Inland Ashtabula, Lorain, Huron, Richland, Ashland, Wayne, Holmes, Medina Summit Stark..

Sunday will gradually warm up to seasonable highs in the upper 60’s. Our cool air will persist for one more day, with fair skies, then the warm air will return next week.