Local police officers, firefighters help deliver baby boy on side of the highway

SEVILLE, Ohio — It’s not their normal call to duty, but that didn’t stop a group of local police officers and firefighters from stepping up when a woman went into labor on the side of the highway.

Members of the Seville-Guilford fire and police departments assisted with the birth of a baby boy Friday morning just before 11:30 a.m., the department said in a Facebook post. It happened on 224 East, just off of I-76 at the Route 3 exit.

Details about the unusual delivery were not immediately released; however, the parents gave their blessing to share the newborn’s name and picture: Please welcome to the world, Roman Matthew!

Mom and baby are said to be doing great! Check out the adorable pics, below.