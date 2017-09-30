LeBron not expected to play in Cavs scrimmage Monday

CLEVELAND — LeBron James is not expected to play in the Cavs Wine & Gold scrimmage on Monday because of an ankle injury, head coach Tyronn Lue said at the team’s practice on Saturday.

Lue further commented that playing his superstar on Monday “wouldn’t be smart.” LeBron’s status is considered “day-to-day.”

James rolled his ankle earlier this week. A Cavaliers spokesman said he had X-rays, which were negative. He has not practiced the last three days.

The Cavs Annual Wine & Gold Scrimmage is Monday at Quicken Loans Arena at 6 p.m. It’s the fans first chance to see the nine new players, uniforms and court.

