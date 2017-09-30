Indians clinch home field for AL playoffs and activate All-Star outfielder Michael Brantley

CLEVELAND – The Cleveland Indians have clinched home-field advantage for the entire American League playoff series.

For the second straight season, we've clinched home field advantage throughout the AL Postseason. Get ready to #RockYourRed, y'all. pic.twitter.com/l4DkzCnHji — AL Central champs! (@Indians) September 30, 2017

The clinch came courtesy of the Boston Red Sox, who beat the Houston Astros Saturday afternoon. (This also gave the Red Sox the AL East title.)

The Red Sox will begin the best-of-five AL Division Series on Thursday at West champion Houston. The Yankees will host Minnesota in the wild-card game Tuesday, with the winner playing at Central champion Cleveland on Thursday in the ALDS.

More good news for Cleveland Indians fans: the Tribe activated outfielder Michael Brantley from the disabled list Saturday afternoon.

The All-Star hasn’t played since early August after injuring his right ankle. At that time, it was initially feared he tore his Achilles, but an MRI revealed only a minor injury.

Brantley had a second opinion from a foot and ankle specialist in Vail, Colorado in mid-September. That doctor confirmed Brantley was dealing with a deltoid ligament sprain along with right ankle synovitis. He was shut down from all running activity for 7-10 days. After that time, he was reevaluated and activated.

More on Brantley, here.

We've activated Michael Brantley from the disabled list. pic.twitter.com/Rh8zE3VBJh — AL Central champs! (@Indians) September 30, 2017