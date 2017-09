Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Congratulations to Jayvon Benton of Rhodes on being named our H. Jacks Plumbing & Heating Player of the Week! Jayvon scored five touchdowns and rushed for 183 yards on 16 carries. He scored a touchdown on an interception, a 63-yard reception and three rushing touchdowns! Rhodes will play John Hay next week.

