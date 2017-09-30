FNTD Week #6 Game of the Week: Bengals beat the Lions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Friday Night Touchdown Game of the Week was a nail-biter as the Benedictine Bengals beat the NDCL Lions 31-24 in overtime. The Bengals Devon Fox had quite a night. He made some mistakes but certainly made up for them as he ran 85 yards for a touchdown to tie the score, scored the go-ahead touchdown in overtime and intercepted Lions quarterback Nick Gattozzi to seal the victory. Bengals quarterback Nick Demchuck lead the offensive attack as he threw for three touchdowns.

The Bengals face Lake Catholic next week as NDCL will hit the road to face Walsh Jesuit.

