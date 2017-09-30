Family of victim in Wayne County crash mourns death of young wife, mother

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WAYNE TOWNSHIP, Ohio --The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that left two people dead, and six others injured.

It happened just before 10 p.m. on Friendsville Road North of E. Hutton Road in Wayne Township.

Investigators say 22-year-old Kristin Hutchison, of Wooster, was driving a 2002 Mercury Mountaineer, with seven passengers, when she drove off the left side of the road and rolled her SUV.

"She was a very lovely person," said Hutchison's mother in law Amy Deuble. "She was just trying to discover who she was. Being a young mom, she was getting to that point in life where she was finding herself."

Hutchison was wearing a seat belt, but she died from her injuries, officials said. Family members tell Fox 8 Hutchison leaves behind a husband and 6-year-old daughter.

"It just makes me wonder," said Deuble. "I hope she didn't suffer. Hope she didn't have time to be scared."

Also killed in the crash, was 16-year-old Alex Collett, of Creston. He was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle, a news release stated.

The six other passengers, including five teenagers and one adult, received both serious and minor injuries. Some of them were not wearing seat belts.

All of the passengers hurt in the crash were taken to local hospitals. Their conditions have not yet been released, at least two survivors remain hospitalized.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. Alcohol is not believed to be a factor.