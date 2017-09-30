UPDATE: Canton police find missing Alzheimer’s patient

Posted 8:37 pm, September 30, 2017, by , Updated at 08:59PM, September 30, 2017

UPDATE: The Canton police report that she was found and is in good health. They thank everyone for their help.

CANTON, Ohio – The Canton police are looking for a female senior citizen who has Alzheimer’s disease and is missing from her home.

Joan Werren (Photo: Canton Police Department)

84-year-old Joan Werren left her home on Greenbriar Square at around 5 p.m. Saturday. She was on foot, and has not been seen since then.

Werren is 5’2″ and weighs 110 pounds. She has grey hair and brown eyes.

Anyone spotting her should call 911 or 1-866-693-9171.