Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - There is a FROST ADVISORY from 2 AM to 8 AM Sunday for Lorain, Huron, Seneca, Richland, Ashland, Medina, Wayne, Holmes, Stark, Summit, Geauga, Portage, Inland Ashtabula, Trumbull and Mahoning County.

Click here for weather warnings.

Frost will likely develop and unprotected or sensitive plants may be damaged.

Click here for the Fox 8 weather page.

Sunday will gradually warm up to seasonable highs in the upper 60’s.

Here's a look at the overnight hours for us: