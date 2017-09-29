You’ve got to see the inside of Kyrie Irving’s Westlake home for sale

WESTLAKE, Ohio — You may be bummed out that former Cavs star Kyrie Irving is leaving town, but just think: Now you can buy his house!

The brand new Celtics player’s Westlake home is on the market for a cool $1.7 million. The sprawling estate is 5,500-square-foot, with four bedrooms and six bathrooms.

It (of course) has a basketball hoop in the living room, movie theater in the basement, home gym, and the words “hungry,” and “humble,” painted on the wall in the kitchen.

Irving purchased the home from former Cavs player Daniel “Boobie” Gibson back in 2014.

Interested?

Check out the pictures above this story. For the full gallery courtesy of Chestnut Hill Realty, Inc., click HERE.