Woman who left ATM struck by car, robbed in Eastlake

EASTLAKE, Ohio– Police in Eastlake are investigating after a woman was robbed when she left an ATM.

According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, at 5:23 a.m. Friday, officers responded to what initially appeared to be a hit-and-run accident at the intersection of Lakeshore Blvd. and Reeves Rd.

It was soon learned that the female victim had just left a bank ATM a few minutes earlier. When she reached Lakeshore and Reeves, her vehicle was struck from behind by another car.

She got out of the car to see what happened, and that’s when people in the other vehicle got out and pointed what was described as semi-auto handguns at her.

They demanded she get on the ground, and one of the suspects went to her car and removed her purse and cell phone before taking off, police said.

Someone passing by, who did not see the robbery, stopped to see why the woman was distraught. That person called Eastlake police.

The suspects are described as black males, both 25 to 30 years of age, with one wearing a white or light-colored hoodie and the second wearing a black hoodie, with both wearing jeans and displaying handguns.

They fled the scene in what was described an older-model, red SUV in an unknown direction.

The case is under investigation. If you have information, you’re asked to please contact Eastlake Police at 440-951-1400.