Summit County Sheriff’s Office looking to identify man who may have tried to lure teen into car

COVENTRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio– The Summit County Sheriff’s Office is looking to identify a man who may have tried to lure a teen into his vehicle.

According to a press release from the sheriff’s office, at around 6:55 a.m. Friday, authorities were contacted in regards to a man who allegedly tried to lure a 17-year-old girl into his car.

It was reported that the man approached the girl in the Cottage Grove area of Coventry Township.

The man asked the girl if she wanted a ride; when she declined, he drove away, but remained in the area.

He is described as a white male in his 40s, with a full beard.

His vehicle is described as a red, late-model Chevrolet Blazer. The vehicle had a cracked windshield and a cracked rear window.

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone who may have information regarding the incident or the identity of the suspect to call them at 330-643-8513.