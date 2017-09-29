Showers moving in, big dip in temps

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND- Big changes in our forecast as rain drops will be falling later today across the area, bringing cooler temps for the weekend.

According to FOX 8 Meteorologist Scott Sabol, this is driest September we have experienced in 50 years.

Here is your daily planner to help you figure out your day.

This afternoon: Scattered showers will arrive across the area starting around 2 p.m. Expect temps around 65 degrees, with breezy conditions.

For tonight: Temperatures will be much cooler for high school football. Lows will in the 50s.

