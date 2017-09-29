Police report: Car dealership shooting suspect had ‘extensive criminal history’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILLOUGHBY HILLS, Ohio -- The suspect accused of shooting two Willoughby Hills police officer at a Classic BMW dealership on Thursday had "multiple outstanding warrants, an extensive criminal history and a caution alert," a news release from the Willoughby Hills Police Department stated on Friday.

The shootings happened just after 2 p.m. at the dealership on SOM Center Road. Police said employees called them because a customer in the service department was acting belligerent.

"We have some customer that we think might be on drugs in our service department. He's swearing; he won't leave. You guys might need to send someone down here," said an employee who called 911.

The 30-year-old suspect reportedly confronted the two officers inside the service department, took out his handgun and shot at the officers.

The confrontation moved outside where officers fired back. Both officers and the suspect were hit. One of the officers was shot in the left side of the chest and leg, the news release said.

All three, police said, are in stable condition at both MetroHealth Medical Center and Hillcrest Hospital.

Police have yet to release the suspect's name, as the investigation continues with the assistance of the Ohio Attorney General's Office Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

In a statement, Willoughby Hills police expressed gratitude toward the community:

"WHPD wishes to thank all the agencies and officers that assisted us and for the overwhelming community support, thoughts and prayers."

