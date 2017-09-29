Parma child killed in accidental shooting identified

PARMA- The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s office has released the identity of the child who accidentally shot himself Thursday afternoon.

3-year-old Christian Hein, of Richfield, passed away at MetroHealth Medical Center yesterday.

Police say at around 3:10 p.m. Thursday, they received a 911 call about a child with an injury to his head on Brownfield Drive. When officers arrived, they found the 3-year-old with a gunshot wound to the head.

Authorities responded to the home. There were other family members home at the time of the shooting; police say they cooperated with investigators.

Parma police say it happened inside of a vehicle owned by a family member of the child. “It appears that the child gained possession of a firearm that was in the car at the time and appears to have accidentally shot himself with it. Police believe that the shooting was an accident and no foul play is suspected,” Capt. Kevin Riley said in a press release.

The investigation continues.

**Editors note: On Thursday, Parma police told FOX 8 News, the child was 4 years old. His age has been corrected based on the Medical Examiner’s release Friday morning**