Mount Union student arrested, accused of rape

ALLIANCE, Ohio — A Mount Union student is accused of rape.

Alliance police took Jordan Hargrove into custody on Thursday.

He had three active warrants out of Alliance Municipal Court. All three warrants were for rape.

He remains in jail on a $250,000 bond. No other details were immediately released.

Mount Union released the following statement to FOX 8:

When notified of an allegation of sexual misconduct, the University of Mount Union enacts its Sexual Misconduct Protocol, a standard and extremely detailed process that is followed when an individual reports that he or she has been a victim of a sexual assault. This includes assisting the student in seeking medical attention, filing a police report and receiving support from a counselor. We also suggest that the student consider discussing the issue with family members or others who can provide support. The institution is very committed to the safety of its students and has developed this protocol in order to provide for the rights of all parties involved in a situation such as this while working cooperatively with local police officials.

Stay with FOX 8 News and FOX8.com for more.