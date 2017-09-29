I-Team: Possible explosive device found as authorities search home of car dealership shooting suspect

WILLOUGHBY HILLS, Ohio- Local and state law enforcement officials searched a home of the man suspected of shooting and wounding two Willoughby Hills police officers.

The Fox 8 I-Team learned authorities were at the home for several hours Friday, and a possible explosive device was found in the home.

Police say the suspect was an unhappy customer at a car dealership, and Thursday afternoon, he opened fire as the officer talked to him. He was also shot and wounded.

Several SWAT, BCI, HAZ-MAT and Willoughby Hills officers were part of the search. Investigators went to the home to search for evidence that may be tied to the shootings as they build their case.

