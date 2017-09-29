Heads up: Important traffic update ahead of Sunday’s Browns game

CLEVELAND, Ohio- The Cleveland Browns announced an important traffic update ahead of this Sunday’s Browns/Bengals game at FirstEnergy Stadium.

According to the Browns, the City of Cleveland announced many major freeway exits around the stadium will be closed Sunday at noon, and traffic around the stadium will be limited to Browns parking pass holders and vehicles dropping off guests with disabilities.

Pass holders and drop-offs will only be able to reach the stadium by use of the North Marginal from East 55th Street.

The changes will allow the City of Cleveland and the Cleveland Police Department to best direct traffic flow on game days. The Browns said that will result in a better experience for fans heading to the game and those heading downtown.

At 11:30am

Rt. 2 westbound from I90 westbound will be exited at East 26th St.

At 12:00pm

Rt. 2 westbound exit to East 9th St. will be closed.

Rt. 2 westbound exit to West 3rd St. will be closed.

East 9th St. northbound from Lakeside Ave. will be closed.

At 12:15pm

All southbound East 9th St. traffic from Erieside, East 9th Ext., and North Marginal shall be forced onto eastbound Rt. 2.

West 3rd St. northbound from Lakeside Ave. will be closed.

All traffic traveling westbound Erieside to southbound West 3rd around First Energy Stadium will be redirected to Rt. 2 eastbound through parking Lot.

