CLEVELAND, Oh -- The Springfield High School Marching Band spent the morning with Fox 8's Kenny Crumpton on the plaza of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame . The spirited marching band previewed some of this season's music while Kenny learned more about the band from director Ernie Cole.
Fox 8 Jukebox: Springfield High School Marching Band
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: Vermilion High School Marching Band
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: Orange High School Marching Band
-
Shaw High School Marching Band Kicks off Fox 8’s Friday Night Touchdown
-
Ohio State Marching Band to perform in 2018 Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: Tri-C Next Gen
-
-
West Geauga High School turns Rock Hall upside down
-
Fox Jukebox: Post Road
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: Chardon Polka Band
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: Shooter Sharp & The Shootouts
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: Cleveland’s Breakfast Club
-
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: Radiate Live
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: Victory Highway
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: Abby Normal & The Detroit Lean