Fox 8 Jukebox: Springfield High School Marching Band

Posted 11:21 am, September 29, 2017, by , Updated at 11:22AM, September 29, 2017

CLEVELAND, Oh -- The Springfield High School Marching Band spent the morning with Fox 8's Kenny Crumpton on the plaza of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame . The spirited marching band previewed some of this season's music while Kenny learned more about the band from director Ernie Cole.