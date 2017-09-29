Fox 8 Jukebox: Springfield High School Marching Band

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Oh -- The Springfield High School Marching Band spent the morning with Fox 8's Kenny Crumpton on the plaza of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame . The spirited marching band previewed some of this season's music while Kenny learned more about the band from director Ernie Cole.

