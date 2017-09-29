Former Ashtabula sheriff deputy sentenced for assault

ASHTABULA, Ohio – A former Ashtabula sheriff deputy was sentenced Friday morning after being convicted of several charges including assault. He received 90 days in jail and three-years probation.

Former Sgt. James Truckey was fired from the department last year. He was convicted in June of assault, tampering with evidence, and dereliction of duty.

Truckey maintains he’s innocent. He will not have to serve his sentence until he finishes his appeal.

Jefferson police body camera video captured the assault.

“I was on the ground and handcuffed and he came right up to me and struck me,” 39-year-old Ed Dirrigl of Ashtabula, told Fox 8 last year.

Dirrigl suffered a concussion, broken nose and an eye injury. He filed a civil lawsuit last month.

The video shows Dirrigl obeying orders given to him by a Jefferson police officer. Dirrigel was charged, but those charges have been dismissed.

Dirrigl was a passenger on Eric Platt’s ATV on Sept. 11. The two were coming home from a friend’s wedding reception and were allegedly speeding. Police attempted to pull the two over, but Platt didn’t stop.

“I don’t know why he didn’t stop, but I was scared and afraid if I jumped off I would get hurt,” Dirrigl said.

Dirrigl said he is thankful for the Jefferson officer, who was next to him when he was struck by Truckey.

Jefferson Police Chief Dave Wassie said officers have to protect everyone, including those they arrest.

