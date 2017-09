Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Friday Night Touchdown crew welcomed meteorologist Melissa Myers to the set. She left the Dick Goddard Weather Center and traveled to Westlake where the Demons fell to the Avon Eagles 55-21. The Eagles were lead by quarterback Ryan Maloy who threw for four touchdowns and ran for a fifth. The Eagles remain unbeaten.

Avon will host Lakewood next week as Westlake will look for its first win of the season against Midview.

